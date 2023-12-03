Jordan (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
Jordan didn't practice at all during Week 13 prep but has been cleared to suit up versus Detroit. The veteran defensive end has recorded 34 tackles, two sacks, three pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 11 appearances this season.
