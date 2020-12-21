Jordan won't be suspended after being ejected from Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Jordan was ejected for throwing a punch, and he's expected to face a fine. However, the veteran defensive end should be on the field for Friday's matchup against the Vikings. That news is especially encouraging because position mate Trey Hendrickson's (stinger) status is uncertain. Through 14 games, Jordan has registered 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks and a pass breakup.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Tacks on another sack•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Three sacks in comfortable victory•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Ready to face Falcons•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Battling back injury•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Gets to quarterback in win•