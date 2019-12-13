Saints' Cameron Jordan: Works as limited participant
Jordan (abdomen) practiced as a limited participant Friday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Jordan was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, so he appears to be trending in the right direction for Week 15. The 30-year-old may still need to practice fully Friday to avoid an injury designation, but he appears on track to play Monday versus the Colts.
