Saints' Cameron Jordan: Works as limited participant

Jordan (abdomen) practiced as a limited participant Friday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jordan was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, so he appears to be trending in the right direction for Week 15. The 30-year-old may still need to practice fully Friday to avoid an injury designation, but he appears on track to play Monday versus the Colts.

