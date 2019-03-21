Meredith (knee) has agreed to a reduced salary to remain with the Saints in 2019, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Meredith was previously set to make $3.4 million in 2019, but that number will now drop to $1.3 million. In the wake of a disappointing 2018 campaign in which the receiver played just six games thanks to knee injuries, Meredith was likely a candidate to be let go if he didn't accept the pay cut. Entering the draft, Meredith doesn't appear to be anything more than the potential No. 4 receiver in New Orleans behind Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Tre'Quan Smith.