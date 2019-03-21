Saints' Cameron Meredith: Agrees to pay cut
Meredith (knee) has agreed to a reduced salary to remain with the Saints in 2019, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Meredith was previously set to make $3.4 million in 2019, but that number will now drop to $1.3 million. In the wake of a disappointing 2018 campaign in which the receiver played just six games thanks to knee injuries, Meredith was likely a candidate to be let go if he didn't accept the pay cut. Entering the draft, Meredith doesn't appear to be anything more than the potential No. 4 receiver in New Orleans behind Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Tre'Quan Smith.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Aiming to be ready by OTAs•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Knee scope linked to previous ACL tear•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Headed for IR•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: No practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Plays only 13 snaps•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Full practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...