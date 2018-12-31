Meredith (knee) expects to be healthy for the start of OTAs in May, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Meredith inked a two-year, $9.6 million contract with the Saints last April but was unable to gain a foothold due to complications with his surgically-repaired left knee. Overall, he scattered nine catches (on 10 targets) for 114 yards and one TD across 126 offensive snaps before undergoing arthroscopic surgery between Weeks 9 and 10 and being placed on injured reserve. While he's not a candidate to return during New Orleans' upcoming playoff run, Meredith is aiming for renewed health by the time the offseason program begins in earnest.