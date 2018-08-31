Saints' Cameron Meredith: Finally breaks loose
Meredith caught two of four targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason finale against the Rams.
Held without a catch on 48 snaps over the past two weeks, Meredith broke out of his funk with a 56-yard gain on a blown coverage in the first quarter, later adding a 16-yard touchdown while working from the slot. Rookie third-round pick Tre'Quan Smith also had an impressive night with four catches for 42 yards on four targets, boosting his cumulative preseason receiving line to 15-189-1. With Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn locked in as starters, Meredith is battling Smith and Austin Carr for the No. 3 receiver job. The preseason results point to Smith, but it's Meredith who has the NFL track record and the sizable contract.
