Saints' Cameron Meredith: Full practice Thursday
Meredith (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
In three opportunities to take advantage of Ted Ginn's (knee) placement on IR, Meredith has struck just one time (five catches for 71 yards Week 5 against the Redskins). Since the Saints returned from an ensuing bye, Meredith has been blanked in back-to-back games, going without a target both times. It's difficult to forecast much in the passing attack beyond No. 1 wideout Michael Thomas (shoulder) and the backfield duo of Alvin Kamara (illness) and Mark Ingram. Therefore, Meredith's viability is hanging by a thread as he continues to make regular appearances on the injury report.
