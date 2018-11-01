Meredith (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

In three opportunities to take advantage of Ted Ginn's (knee) placement on IR, Meredith has struck just one time (five catches for 71 yards Week 5 against the Redskins). Since the Saints returned from an ensuing bye, Meredith has been blanked in back-to-back games, going without a target both times. It's difficult to forecast much in the passing attack beyond No. 1 wideout Michael Thomas (shoulder) and the backfield duo of Alvin Kamara (illness) and Mark Ingram. Therefore, Meredith's viability is hanging by a thread as he continues to make regular appearances on the injury report.

