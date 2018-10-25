Saints' Cameron Meredith: Full practice Thursday
Meredith (knee) practiced in full Thursday, the Saints' official site reports.
Meredith is following the precise practice regimen from last week, so there's little worry about his ability to suit up Sunday night at Minnesota. In the four games in which he's played this season, he's logged 36.4 percent (104 of 286) of the Saints' offensive snaps. In the team's first game without Ted Ginn (knee) this past Sunday in Baltimore, Meredith wasn't targeted while taking the field for 18 of 71 such snaps, which was well behind Michael Thomas (65) and Tre'Quan Smith (52). That said, Meredith is part of a prolific offense, meaning he should make contributions most weeks.
