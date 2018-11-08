Meredith will be placed on injured reserve by the Saints and will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Meredith missed the entire 2017 season after tearing both his ACL and MCL in the preseason, and was inactive for the first two games of 2018, seemingly due to lingering effects. He had also been an afterthought in the offense of late, going without a catch (and under 20 snaps) in three consecutive games. Now that there is a second narrative behind his lower usage, as well as additional context behind Wednesday's signing of free agent receiver Dez Bryant. Meredith is expected to recover in full, and should be available for the second year of his contract in 2019.