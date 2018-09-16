Meredith (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Browns, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Meredith will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive week, as the wideout appears to need additional practice reps to get properly acclimated with the timing of the offense. Look for a similar alignment to Week 1 in the absence of Meredith, where Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn received the bulk of the playing time, while Austin Carr saw 43 snaps as the No. 3 receiver.