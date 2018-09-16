Saints' Cameron Meredith: Healthy scratch Week 2
Meredith (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Browns, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Meredith will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive week, as the wideout appears to need additional practice reps to get properly acclimated with the timing of the offense. Look for a similar alignment to Week 1 in the absence of Meredith, where Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn received the bulk of the playing time, while Austin Carr saw 43 snaps as the No. 3 receiver.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Limited practice reps behind inactive status•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Surprise inactive Week 1•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Finally breaks loose•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Struggling in preseason•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Returns with drop•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.
-
Injury Report: Latest on Week 2 injuries
Which of the walking wounded will be in the lineup in Week 2? We catch up on the latest from...