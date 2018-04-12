Meredith (knee) hopes to be healthy in time for training camp, Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports. "I see myself being 100 percent for at least the season," Meredith recently said. "Training camp is my goal, and I don't see any reason why I can't accomplish that."

Meredith is on the mend from an August knee injury that involved significant damage to both his ACL and MCL. The fact that his contract is worth $10 million over two years suggests the Saints aren't overly concerned over his ability to return to full strength. Furthermore, Meredith reportedly received multiple contract offers from organizations outside of New Orleans, which suggests other teams had a similar judgment. Only time will tell when he truly does return to football activities, but Meredith at least appears to have highly favorable odds of being ready for Week 1.