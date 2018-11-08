Saints' Cameron Meredith: Knee scope linked to previous ACL tear
Meredith, who was placed on injured reserve Thursday, will undergo arthroscopic procedure to clean address the persistent swelling he has endured in his surgically repaired left knee, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Coach Sean Payton said the Saints are optimistic the cleanup surgery will provide a permanent fix for the swelling Meredith has experienced in the same knee he tore during the 2017 preseason. That injury forced him to miss all of last season, with Meredith ultimately landing with the Saints after the Bears declined to match the two-year, $9.6 million deal New Orleans offered. While the first year of that deal proved to be a bust, the Saints are hopeful a healthy Meredith can serve as a quality complement to No. 1 wideout Michael Thomas in 2019. As for the remainder of this season, the Saints will turn to the newly signed Dez Bryant along with rookie Tre'Quan Smith and slot man Austin Carr to offer depth behind Thomas in the receiver ranks. Ted Ginn (knee) is also a candidate to return from IR later in the season to provide additional relief.
