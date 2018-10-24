Saints' Cameron Meredith: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Meredith (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday, the Saints' official site reports.
Meredith was trending up after a five-catch, 71-yard performance Week 5 against the Redskins, but he emerged from the Saints' Week 6 bye with a knee injury. He followed up a limited session last Wednesday with back-to-back full practices, only to handle a season-low 18 snaps on offense Sunday. The usage was somewhat unexpected in the wake of Ted Ginn (knee) landing on IR, but Meredith ranked a distance third to Michael Thomas (65) and Tre'Quan Smith (52). If he rids himself of injury by the end of the week, Meredith will look to bounce back Sunday against the Vikings' 16th-ranked pass defense (256.1 yards per game).
