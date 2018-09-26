Meredith (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Making his first appearance as a Saint on Sunday, Meredith jumped both Tre'Quan Smith and Austin Carr in terms of offensive snap count -- 34 of 79, versus 26 and 13, respectively -- and he even parlayed his only target into a 12-yard touchdown. Meredith's presence on the first injury report after his first game action in more than a year is not much of a surprise, but his status will now be one to monitor closely to ensure he can maintain his standing as the third wide receiver behind Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn (knee).

