Saints' Cameron Meredith: Limited during OTAs
Meredith (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Back in December, Meredith sounded confident that he'd be ready for offseason workouts. Five months later, it seems he hasn't made enough progress with his surgically-repaired left knee to be granted permission for team activities. Meredith was at least seen working off to the sidelines with a trainer, according to Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, but it's not clear how long it might be until the four-year vet is full-go. Regardless, Meredith benefits from the fact that New Orleans didn't draft or sign a high-profile newcomer this offseason. When healthy, he'll compete with Austin Carr, Keith Kirkwood and Simmie Cobbs for slotting under Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Tre'Quan Smith
