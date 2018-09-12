Saints' Cameron Meredith: Limited practice reps behind inactive status
Saints head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Meredith was made inactive for the team's season-opening loss to the Buccaneers because the receiver still needed to get the timing of the offense down, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports. "More than anything else, [making Meredith inactive] had to do with just the reps he was behind coming off of training camp," Payton said. "From a health standpoint, he's doing good. It's just getting him up to speed."
One of the Saints' highest-profile signings of the offseason, Meredith's practice reps were significantly limited this summer while he worked his way back from a torn ACL and MCL that cost him the entire 2017 season. Meredith consequently didn't log much time with the Saints' first-string offense during the preseason, which evidently made Payton uncomfortable putting the receiver out there last Sunday. While Payton stopped short of saying if Meredith would be given the green light to play Sunday versus the Browns, it's at least reassuring that the 25-year-old isn't dealing with any knee-related setbacks. In Meredith's absence in Week 1, Austin Carr opened with the first-team offense as the team's No. 3 wideout and finished with two receptions for 20 yards.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...