Saints head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Meredith was made inactive for the team's season-opening loss to the Buccaneers because the receiver still needed to get the timing of the offense down, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports. "More than anything else, [making Meredith inactive] had to do with just the reps he was behind coming off of training camp," Payton said. "From a health standpoint, he's doing good. It's just getting him up to speed."

One of the Saints' highest-profile signings of the offseason, Meredith's practice reps were significantly limited this summer while he worked his way back from a torn ACL and MCL that cost him the entire 2017 season. Meredith consequently didn't log much time with the Saints' first-string offense during the preseason, which evidently made Payton uncomfortable putting the receiver out there last Sunday. While Payton stopped short of saying if Meredith would be given the green light to play Sunday versus the Browns, it's at least reassuring that the 25-year-old isn't dealing with any knee-related setbacks. In Meredith's absence in Week 1, Austin Carr opened with the first-team offense as the team's No. 3 wideout and finished with two receptions for 20 yards.