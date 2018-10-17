Saints' Cameron Meredith: Limited session Wednesday
Meredith (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
During the Saints' previous game Week 5, Meredith earned his highest target count (five) with his new organization, racking up five catches for 71 yards. The increased attention from Drew Brees coincided with an inactive Ted Ginn (knee), who remained sidelined at practice Wednesday. If the aforementioned situation repeats itself this Sunday against the Ravens, Meredith could again be the second option in the passing attack behind Michael Thomas.
