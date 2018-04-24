Saints' Cameron Meredith: May get on field in June
Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that Meredith may participate in the offseason program, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. "I wouldn't be surprised to see him getting some work in our minicamp based on our [medical] reports, so we're excited," Payton said.
In the all-important Week 3 of the preseason last August, Meredith suffered tears of the ACL and MCL in his left knee and spent the entire campaign on injured reserve. When the Bears handed the wideout an original-round tender in March, they opened themselves up to losing Meredith, an undrafted free agent in 2015, without compensation. The Saints proceeded to extend an offer sheet to Meredith earlier this month, which his old organization opted not to match. Chicago general manager Ryan Pace pointed to "our medical grades" Tuesday as the guide for his decision, but Payton appears to be far more optimistic about Meredith's chances of getting on the field before training camp. The Saints effectively replaced Willie Snead with Meredith, who will join Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Brandon Coleman to form a formidable receiving corps.
