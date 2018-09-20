Head coach Sean Payton stated Thursday that Meredith is healthy and his progress this week could allow him to become a part of the game plan, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Payton fell just short of saying that Meredith would be active for the Week 3 matchup against the Falcons, but his comments indicate that the former Chicago wideout is trending in the right direction. After two weeks on the inactive list, it remains unclear what role Meredith might be able to take on upon his return. Michael Thomas has already cemented himself as one of the top wideouts in all of fantasy, while Ted Ginn is showing few signs of slowing down at 33 years old. Young wideouts Austin Carr and Tre'Quan Smith remain in the mix as well.