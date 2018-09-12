Saints' Cameron Meredith: Missed season opener due to limited practice reps
Head coach Sean Payton explained Wednesday that Meredith was made inactive for last week's season opener because the receiver still needs to get the timing down in the offense, Joel Erickson of the New Orleans Advocate reports. "More than anything else, [making Meredith inactive] had to do with just the reps he was behind coming off of training camp," Payton said. "From a health standpoint, he's doing good. It's just getting him up to speed."
One of the Saints' highest-profile signings of the offseason, Meredith's practice reps were significantly limited this summer while the receiver worked his way back from a torn ACL and MCL that cost him the entire 2017 season. Meredith consequently didn't log much time with the Saints' first-string offense during the preseason, which evidently made Payton uncomfortable putting him out there last Sunday. While the coach stopped short of saying whether Meredith will be given the green light to play in this Sunday's matchup with the Browns, we can at least feel comfortable with the fact that the former Bear isn't dealing with any setbacks with his knee. In Meredith's absence Sunday, it was Austin Carr and not Tre'Quan Smith who opened the game with the starting offense.
