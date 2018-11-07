Saints' Cameron Meredith: No practice Wednesday
Meredith (knee) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, the Saints' official site reports.
Meredith has been target-free for three consecutive games, averaging just 13.3 offensive snaps weekly during that stretch. With the addition of Dez Bryant on Wednesday, Meredith is a candidate to fall further in the pecking order at receiver within an offense that revolves around Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. Before he can figure out his new standing, though, Meredith will have to prove the health of his left knee.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Plays only 13 snaps•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Full practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Starts week limited by knee injury•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Not targeted Week 8•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Full practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...