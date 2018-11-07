Meredith (knee) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, the Saints' official site reports.

Meredith has been target-free for three consecutive games, averaging just 13.3 offensive snaps weekly during that stretch. With the addition of Dez Bryant on Wednesday, Meredith is a candidate to fall further in the pecking order at receiver within an offense that revolves around Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. Before he can figure out his new standing, though, Meredith will have to prove the health of his left knee.

