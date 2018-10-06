Saints' Cameron Meredith: Not on injury report
Meredith (knee) is not listed on the Saints' injury report and ready for Monday's game versus the Redskins, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Meredith was inactive for the first two week's of the season while completing his recovery from ACL surgery. He caught one reception for 11 yards and a touchdown during his return in Week 3, and followed that with three catches for 32 yards in last week's victory over the Giants. His presence at practice throughout the week, albeit limited, was a good sign going forward given the injury he was returning from. He could be in line for an extended role this week, as Ted Ginn (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's game.
