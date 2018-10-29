Saints' Cameron Meredith: Not targeted Week 8
Meredith was not targeted in Sunday night's win against the Vikings.
Meredith played just nine of the Saints' 53 offensive snaps, being outpaced by Michael Thomas (51 snaps), Tre'Quan Smith (41 snaps) and even Austin Carr (19 snaps). Despite Ted Ginn (knee) being placed on injured reserve, Meredith has actually seen his playing time reduced the last couple weeks. It's possible that Meredith is still not fully recovered from last year's season-ending knee injury, but whatever the reason, the popular sleeper pick looks nothing like the fantasy contributor many had hoped he would be this preseason. Until his playing time starts to increase, Meredith should be nowhere near fantasy starting lineups.
