Saints' Cameron Meredith: Only 18 snaps in Week 7
Meredith was not targeted in Sunday's win against the Ravens.
A week after his best performance in a Saints uniform, Meredith surprisingly played just 18 of the team's 71 offense snaps in Baltimore. Meredith's low snap count becomes even more troubling when considering that Ted Ginn (knee) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Meanwhile, rookie Tre'Quan Smith played 52 offensive snaps, catching three passes for 44 yards. Given his upside on the Saints' high-powered offense, owners in deeper leagues may want to hang onto Meredith to see if he playing time bounces back in Week 8 against the Vikings, but the offseason sleeper probably cannot be trusted as a starting option until he shows more consistency.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Limited session Wednesday•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Records season-high catches, yards, snaps•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Not on injury report•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Still nursing knee injury•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Three catches Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...