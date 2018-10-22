Saints' Cameron Meredith: Only 18 snaps Week 7
Meredith was not targeted in Sunday's win against the Ravens.
A week after his best performance in a Saints uniform, Meredith surprisingly played just 18 of the team's 71 offense snaps in Baltimore. Meredith's low snap count becomes even more troubling when considering that Ted Ginn (knee) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Meanwhile, rookie Tre'Quan Smith played 52 offensive snaps, catching three passes for 44 yards. Given his upside on the Saints' high-powered offense, owners in deeper leagues may want to hang onto Meredith to see if his playing time bounces back Week 8 against the Vikings, but the offseason sleeper probably cannot be trusted as a starting option until he shows more consistency.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Limited session Wednesday•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Records season-high catches, yards, snaps•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Not on injury report•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Still nursing knee injury•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Three catches Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
With trades and injuries shaking up the NFL landscape, Jamey Eisenberg dives into the waiver...