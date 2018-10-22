Meredith was not targeted in Sunday's win against the Ravens.

A week after his best performance in a Saints uniform, Meredith surprisingly played just 18 of the team's 71 offense snaps in Baltimore. Meredith's low snap count becomes even more troubling when considering that Ted Ginn (knee) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Meanwhile, rookie Tre'Quan Smith played 52 offensive snaps, catching three passes for 44 yards. Given his upside on the Saints' high-powered offense, owners in deeper leagues may want to hang onto Meredith to see if his playing time bounces back Week 8 against the Vikings, but the offseason sleeper probably cannot be trusted as a starting option until he shows more consistency.

