Meredith was not targeted in Sunday's win against the Rams.

This was the third week in a row that Meredith did not receive even a single target and he played just 13 of the Saints' 71 offensive snaps. With Tre'Quan Smith locked in as the team's No. 2 receiver and even Austin Carr (15 snaps) seeing more playing time than him, Meredith can probably be dropped in most formats.

