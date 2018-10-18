Meredith (knee) practiced fully Thursday, the Saints' official site reports.

Meredith's elevation from limited participant Wednesday to full one day later coincides with the placement of Ted Ginn on injured reserve due to a knee injury. As a result, Meredith will be in contention for regular targets behind top wideout Michael Thomas. Aside from running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, Meredith's primary competition will be rookie wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith.

