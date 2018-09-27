Meredith (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday, the Saints' official site reports.

After progressing from limited to full in the span of two days, Meredith's health doesn't seem to be a question mark, especially after ranking third among Saints wideouts in offensive snap share (43 percent) in his debut with the team Sunday in Atlanta. It wouldn't surprise if he takes in an even bigger role in a Week 4 road game against the Giants.

