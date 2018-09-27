Saints' Cameron Meredith: Practices fully Thursday
Meredith (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday, the Saints' official site reports.
After progressing from limited to full in the span of two days, Meredith's health doesn't seem to be a question mark, especially after ranking third among Saints wideouts in offensive snap share (43 percent) in his debut with the team Sunday in Atlanta. It wouldn't surprise if he takes in an even bigger role in a Week 4 road game against the Giants.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Scores touchdown in Saints debut•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Active Week 3•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: May soon be part of game plan•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Healthy scratch Week 2•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Limited practice reps behind inactive status•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.