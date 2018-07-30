Meredith (knee) is participating in full-team contact work at Monday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Bouncing back from a torn ACL and MCL suffered last preseason, Meredith entered training camp without any restrictions and seems to be holding up so far. He figures to have a regular spot in three-wide formations, but it isn't quite clear how playing time will be divided between Meredith and Ted Ginn when the Saints only have two wide receivers on the field. While it wouldn't be a huge concern on some teams, the Saints only ran 550 plays with three or more wideouts on the field last season, ranking 26th in the NFL (league-average was 640).

