Saints' Cameron Meredith: Records season-high catches, yards and snaps
Meredith caught all five of his targets for 71 yards in Monday night's win against the Redskins. He also lost a fumble.
Even with Ted Ginn sidelined with an injury, Meredith saw just 30 of the Saints' 66 snaps as New Orleans continues to ease him into action as he recovers from last year's season-ending ACL injury. Still, the former Bear has emerged as the team's primary slot receiver, and his catches, yards and snap count on Monday night were all season highs. The Saints are on bye in Week 6, but if Meredith continues to see his playing time increase, he could emerge as a viable option in many leagues due to the Saints' generous offense.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Not on injury report•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Still nursing knee injury•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Three catches Week 4•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Scores touchdown in Saints debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Kamara takes backseat
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need to know from...