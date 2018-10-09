Meredith caught all five of his targets for 71 yards in Monday night's win against the Redskins. He also lost a fumble.

Even with Ted Ginn sidelined with a knee injury, Meredith saw just 30 of the Saints' 66 snaps as New Orleans continues to ease him into action as he recovers from last year's season-ending ACL injury. Still, the former Bear has emerged as the team's primary slot receiver, and his catches, yards and snap count Monday night were all season highs. The Saints are on bye in Week 6, but if Meredith continues to see his playing time increase, he could emerge as a viable option in many leagues due to the Saints' generous offense.