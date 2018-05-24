Saints' Cameron Meredith: Recovery going well
Meredith (knee) didn't participate in team drills Thursday, but coach Sean Payton said that the wideout is "way ahead of schedule," Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Back in April, Payton said he hoped that Meredith, who is coming off tearing his ACL and MCL last year, would be able to return to the practice field for the team's mandatory minicamp. With Payton's current level of optimism, that seems like a real possibility. Expect another update on Meredith's status as minicamp draws closer, but it's likely the Saints will ease Drew Brees' new target into the swing of things ahead of the start of training camp.
