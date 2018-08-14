Saints' Cameron Meredith: Remains sidelined
Meredith (knee) was absent from Monday's practice, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Meredith was cleared for full-team contact drills at the start of training camp, but the former Bear did not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, nor did he participate in the Saints' last three practices. Head coach Sean Payton warned that Meredith would have his workload limited during camp and there has been no news of a setback in his recovery from a torn MCL and ACL suffered last preseason, but his continued absence is disconcerting for fantasy owners who tabbed him as a sleeper. Nevertheless, there's nearly three weeks of training camp remaining, so it's far too early to panic.
