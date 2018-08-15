Meredith (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Meredith didn't participate in team drills, but his return to the field Wednesday in any capacity is a good sign as the wideout continues to work his way back from the season-ending knee injury he suffered last August. Assuming no setbacks in advance of Week 1, Meredith should see work in the team's three-wide formations out of the gate, but it isn't quite clear how snaps will be divided between Meredith and Ted Ginn when the Saints only have two wide receivers on the field. If things end up tilting in Meredith's direction, however, he possesses sleeper potential in a Drew Brees-helmed passing attack.

