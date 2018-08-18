Meredith (knee) dropped his only target in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

Meredith's lone target slipped through his hands and turned into an interception, but it was nonetheless encouraging to see him in a game for the first time since he tore an ACL last preseason. He worked alongside Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn with the first-team offense, providing a preview of what we might see in Week 1. Meredith needs to improve quickly if he's to have any chance of taking the No. 2 job from Ginn, who finished Friday's game with two catches for seven yards on four targets. In Meredith's defense, the entire New Orleans passing game was a disaster with Taysom Hill stepping in for Drew Brees as the starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories