Saints' Cameron Meredith: Returns with drop
Meredith (knee) dropped his only target in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals.
Meredith's lone target slipped through his hands and turned into an interception, but it was nonetheless encouraging to see him in a game for the first time since he tore an ACL last preseason. He worked alongside Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn with the first-team offense, providing a preview of what we might see in Week 1. Meredith needs to improve quickly if he's to have any chance of taking the No. 2 job from Ginn, who finished Friday's game with two catches for seven yards on four targets. In Meredith's defense, the entire New Orleans passing game was a disaster with Taysom Hill stepping in for Drew Brees as the starter.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Returns to practice•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Remains sidelined•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Not practicing much•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Practicing without limitations•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Will be available Thursday•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Recovery going well•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...