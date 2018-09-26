Meredith caught his only target for a 11-yard touchdown in Sunday's win against the Falcons.

Meredith's first catch in a New Orleans uniform was a big one, as he squeezed between two defenders on a short catch-and-run to cross the goal line for a third-quarter touchdown. Meredith also played 34 of the Saints' 79 offensive snaps, fewer than only Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn. Fantasy owners should remain hesitant to start the former Bear -- he did see just one target in Atlanta -- but Meredith makes for an interesting bench stash for owners who can afford such a luxury during the bye weeks. With excellent size and speed, if Meredith is able to earn more playing time as the season progresses, he could be a quality fantasy option in the Saints' explosive option.