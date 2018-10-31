Saints' Cameron Meredith: Starts week limited by knee injury
Meredith (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Meredith has failed to capitalize on Ted Ginn's IR stint, essentially splitting the No. 3 receiver job with slot specialist Austin Carr. There's some hope for increased involvement if the condition of his knee improves, but we can't expect much of a workload Sunday against the Rams.
