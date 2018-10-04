Saints' Cameron Meredith: Still nursing knee injury
Meredith (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The fact that Meredith is on the field in any capacity for the Saints' first practice session of the week qualifies as a good sign after his recovery from ACL surgery contributed to inactive status through the first two weeks of the season. Meredith isn't believed to have experienced any setbacks with the knee coming out of his season debut in Week 3 or in the Week 4 win over the Giants, so the expectation is that he'll return to full practice by Saturday. He'll likely be in line to serve as the Saints' No. 3 wideout Monday against the Redskins with none of the team's other depth options distinguishing themselves a quarter of the way through the season.
