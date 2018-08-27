Meredith mostly played with backups in Saturday's preseason win over the Chargers, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports.

Working his way back from last year's ACL tear, Meredith has yet to catch a pass on 48 snaps this preseason, with his most noteworthy moment a being a drop that turned into an interception. Meanwhile, rookie third-round pick Tre'Quan Smith has caught 11 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, making a strong case for a Week 1 role. There was some thought Meredith might push Ted Ginn for the No. 2 WR job, but it now seems more likely that the former Bear will need to battle just to keep the No. 3 spot. The battle for snaps behind top target Michael Thomas likely will continue throughout the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories