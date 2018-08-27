Saints' Cameron Meredith: Struggling in preseason
Meredith mostly played with backups in Saturday's preseason win over the Chargers, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports.
Working his way back from last year's ACL tear, Meredith has yet to catch a pass on 48 snaps this preseason, with his most noteworthy moment a being a drop that turned into an interception. Meanwhile, rookie third-round pick Tre'Quan Smith has caught 11 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, making a strong case for a Week 1 role. There was some thought Meredith might push Ted Ginn for the No. 2 WR job, but it now seems more likely that the former Bear will need to battle just to keep the No. 3 spot. The battle for snaps behind top target Michael Thomas likely will continue throughout the season.
