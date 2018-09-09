Meredith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season-opening contest against the Buccaneers.

The news earlier Sunday that Austin Carr would be the starting slot receiver versus the Bucs hinted at this possibility, as did the fact that Meredith was seen jogging with practice squad players in pregame warmups, according to Josh Katzenstien of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Meredith seemed to be at close to full health by the final game of preseason, when he logged a pair of receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. His absence Sunday should also mean extra snaps for impressive rookie Tre'Quan Smith.

More News
Our Latest Stories