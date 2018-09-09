Saints' Cameron Meredith: Surprise inactive Week 1
Meredith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season-opening contest against the Buccaneers.
The news earlier Sunday that Austin Carr would be the starting slot receiver versus the Bucs hinted at this possibility, as did the fact that Meredith was seen jogging with practice squad players in pregame warmups, according to Josh Katzenstien of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Meredith seemed to be at close to full health by the final game of preseason, when he logged a pair of receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. His absence Sunday should also mean extra snaps for impressive rookie Tre'Quan Smith.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...