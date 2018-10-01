Meredith caught three passes on four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's win against the Giants.

Meredith played on 22 of the Saints' 70 offensive snaps, as the team continues to ease him into action. Still, he was the only wide receiver other than Michael Thomas to register a reception, as Ted Ginn (38 snaps), Tre'Quan Smith (26 snaps) and Austin Carr (12 snaps) were all held without a catch. With the Saints' passing game primarily revolving around Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara, ancillary options such as Meredith are hard to trust, though the talented Meredith may still have some weekly upside if he's able to carve out a larger role in the offense as the season progresses.