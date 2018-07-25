Saints' Cameron Meredith: Will be available Thursday
Coach Sean Payton relayed Wednesday that Meredith will participate at the outset of training camp, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. "He's gonna go and practice, and yet we'll be smart [about his workload]," Payton said.
The Saints begin season preparation in earnest Thursday, and Meredith will be along for the ride. He arrived in New Orleans in April, when the Bears opted not to match a two-year, $10 million offer sheet. After thoroughly impressing in 2016 -- 66 catches (on 97 targets) for 888 yards and four touchdowns -- he missed all of last year due to tears of the ACL and MCL in his left knee during the preseason. Because of the severity of the injuries, Meredith likely will be eased into workouts, but the fact that he's out there bodes well for his availability come Week 1.
