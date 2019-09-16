Granderson is back on the Saints' 53-man roster after his roster exemption was lifted Monday, Rod Walker of Nola.com reports.

As part of the exemption, the Saints had a two-week window to decide whether to keep Granderson on the roster. The 22-year-old was able to attend meetings and participate in practice during that period. Granderson will take the roster spot that was left vacant after the team placed linebacker Alex Anzalone (undisclosed) on injured reserve.