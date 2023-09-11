Granderson recorded four tackles and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 16-15 win versus Tennessee.

In a Week 1 game that quickly turned into a defensive slugfest, Granderson emerged as one of the game's most valuable players Sunday, creating pressures even on the plays where he wasn't taking down Ryan Tannehill behind the line of scrimmage. He'll look to build on his impressive 2023 debut at Carolina on Monday, where he'll line up across from Ikem Ekwonu.