Granderson recorded six tackles (three solo), including one sack and two tackles for loss in Sunday's 20-13 defeat against the Texans.

Granderson tallied a season-high in tackles this past weekend, finishing tied for second on the Saints in total stops. The 26-year-old is in his first year of being a full-time starter on New Orleans' defense, and he's already earned a four-year contract extension. Through the first six games of the season, Granderson is easily having his most productive year ever, recording 23 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks (which leads the team).