Granderson tallied career highs with 53 tackles (30 solo) and 5.5 sacks while playing 16 games during the 2022 regular season.
Granderson doubled his previous career high for tackles while also finishing with the Saints' fourth-most sacks this season. The 2019 undrafted free agent stepped up into a bigger role over the second half of the season, starting each of the final three games. Conversely, previous starting defensive end Marcus Davenport saw his opportunities consistently dwindle after he returned from a calf injury Week 12. With Davenport set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, it's possible Granderson could be in line for a similarly increased role heading into the 2023 campaign.
More News
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Plays most snaps of career in win•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Steps up for injured defense•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Returns in full Wednesday•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Will not return•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Two-year deal with Saints•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Will play Sunday•