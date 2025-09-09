Granderson recorded six total tackles (five solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Arizona.

Granderson was able to get to get quarterback Kyler Murray on two occasions in Week 1, compiling more than one sack in a contest for the first time since Week 3 of the 2024 campaign. The 28-year-old was registered 61 total tackles (36 solo), including 5.5 sacks, over 17 regular-season games last year, and he is now off to a strong start in 2025.