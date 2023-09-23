The Saints agreed to a four-year extension with Granderson Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Granderson has already registered 2.5 sacks in two games this season and is well on his way to shattering his career-high 5.5 sacks registered last season. He joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has steadily seen more snaps on defense since then. Granderson will continue to be a force for the Saints' defensive front alongside Cameron Jordan, Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders.