Granderson recorded two total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 44-13 loss to the Seahawks.

Granderson was unable to continue his red-hot start to the season in Week 3, finishing with a season-low two takedowns in the game. The 28-year-old has now produced 15 total tackles (11 solo), including 3.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed over the first three contests this year.