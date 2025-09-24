Saints' Carl Granderson: Limited impact in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Granderson recorded two total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 44-13 loss to the Seahawks.
Granderson was unable to continue his red-hot start to the season in Week 3, finishing with a season-low two takedowns in the game. The 28-year-old has now produced 15 total tackles (11 solo), including 3.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed over the first three contests this year.
More News
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Logs two sacks against Niners•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Gets to QB twice in loss•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Ends 2024 with 5.5 sacks•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Sacks Winston in Week 11•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Records half-sack in Week 9 loss•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Full participant in walkthrough•